UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, EU Post-Brexit Trade Talks Suspended Over COVID-19 Case - UK Negotiator

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:03 PM

UK, EU Post-Brexit Trade Talks Suspended Over COVID-19 Case - UK Negotiator

Direct negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union were suspended on Thursday in Brussels after one of the members of the European team tested positive for COVID-19, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost has confirmed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Direct negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union were suspended on Thursday in Brussels after one of the members of the European team tested positive for COVID-19, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost has confirmed.

"I am in close contact with @michelbarnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first. I would like to thank the @EU_Commission for their immediate help and support," Frost wrote on Twitter.

The decision to suspend the negotiations was first announced by his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, who also took to the social media platform to say that both sides had agreed to put conversations on halt for a short period.

"The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines," Barnier tweeted.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks have been at an impasse for months over wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries and governance.

If no trade deal is secured before year's end, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods going across the English Channel.

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter European Union Brussels David United Kingdom January Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

3 minutes ago

Malik Amin chairs meeting of WG

3 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Finals results

5 minutes ago

Refugee resettlement plunging in 2020: UN

5 minutes ago

Courtrooms sealed as 2 judges tested positive for ..

7 minutes ago

Aldar Properties launches AED940 million residenti ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.