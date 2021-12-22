UrduPoint.com

UK, EU Reach Deal On Post-Brexit Fishing Quotas For 2022 - Environmental Minister

The United Kingdom and the European Union have struck a deal on next year's fishing quotas, one of the sticking points in the negotiations of the post-Brexit trade deal following the UK's exit from the bloc in January 2020, UK Environmental Minister George Eustice announced on Wednesday

"We have now concluded negotiations with the EU, setting catch levels for 2022. As an independent coastal State, we entered discussions representing the interests of the entire UK fishing industry and have secured certainty for the incoming year," Eustice said in a statement.

The catch limits, known as Total Allowable Catches, were agreed for around 70 fish stocks, providing around 140,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities for the UK fleet, estimated to be worth around 313 million ($412 million).

The agreement, which also provides a commitment to hold constructive discussions on specific issues relating to fisheries management, is separate from an ongoing dispute between the UK and France over licenses for French vessels to fish in UK territorial waters.

French authorities want the EU to take legal actions against London for not issuing enough fishing permits, while the UK government argues that applicants must prove that they were operating there before Brexit.

