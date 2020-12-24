UrduPoint.com
UK, EU Reach Post-Brexit Trade Deal - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a deal on their relationship after Brexit, Reuters news agency reported Thursday citing a UK government source.

The source said reportedly that the deal was "fantastic news" and "the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU."

