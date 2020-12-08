UK, EU Still Far From Agreeing Positions on Fishing Rights Following Brexit - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and the European Union are still far from reaching a consensus over an agreement on the fishing rights of EU fleets in the UK's waters following the country's exit from the bloc, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Sky news broadcaster reported, citing two EU sources, that London and Brussels had significantly advanced in Brexit negotiations, namely on the fishing rights. At the same time, a UK government source told the broadcaster that the UK and the EU had not reached a breakthrough on the issue so far.

"There is also the issue of fisheries.

Well, we are a long way apart still. But, you know, hope springs eternal, and I will do my best to sort it out," Johnson told the Sky News broadcaster.

The issue of fisheries has been one of three major sticking points, along with governance and common standards, in the ongoing negotiations between London and Brussels ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31. With time running out to negotiate the terms of their post-Brexit relations, both the EU and the UK are considering a no-deal option more and more, as significant differences remain on critical issues.