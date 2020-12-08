UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, EU Still Far From Agreeing Positions On Fishing Rights Following Brexit - Johnson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

UK, EU Still Far From Agreeing Positions on Fishing Rights Following Brexit - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and the European Union are still far from reaching a consensus over an agreement on the fishing rights of EU fleets in the UK's waters following the country's exit from the bloc, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Sky news broadcaster reported, citing two EU sources, that London and Brussels had significantly advanced in Brexit negotiations, namely on the fishing rights. At the same time, a UK government source told the broadcaster that the UK and the EU had not reached a breakthrough on the issue so far.

"There is also the issue of fisheries.

Well, we are a long way apart still. But, you know, hope springs eternal, and I will do my best to sort it out," Johnson told the Sky News broadcaster.

The issue of fisheries has been one of three major sticking points, along with governance and common standards, in the ongoing negotiations between London and Brussels ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31. With time running out to negotiate the terms of their post-Brexit relations, both the EU and the UK are considering a no-deal option more and more, as significant differences remain on critical issues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Brussels London Springs Same United Kingdom Brexit December From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

21 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

12 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to seek bankruptcy protection in Nor ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.