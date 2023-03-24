UK, EU to Adopt Windsor Framework to Tackle Goods Transfer Issue on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will hold a meeting in London on Friday to sign the Windsor Framework agreement aimed at addressing, among others issues, the transfer of EU-UK goods in the current Northern Ireland Protocol, the UK government said.

At the end of February, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the European Union and the United Kingdom had made a "decisive breakthrough" in the negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. The protocol is going to be replaced by the newly agreed-upon Windsor Framework in order to resolve the outstanding issues with the previous agreement, including the checks imposed on UK goods arriving in Northern Ireland.

"Today (Friday 24 March) the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, and Vice President to the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, will formally sign off the Windsor Framework at the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee in London," the statement read.

The meeting follows a vote in the House of Commons, where the lawmakers overwhelmingly supported legislation on the Stormont Brake.

"The Brake introduces a powerful democratic safeguard that will give Northern Ireland institutions, once restored, a powerful role in the decision on whether significant new goods rules should apply in Northern Ireland," the document read.

The new framework will make it possible for the goods bound for Northern Ireland to avoid customs checks, as well as introduce the Brake that will supposedly allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to challenge new EU single market rules.

The Stormont Brake is a mechanism which provides the Northern Ireland assembly with the power to object to changes to EU rules. It was agreed as part of the Windsor Framework, the UK-EU agreement that changed the Ireland and Northern Ireland protocol.