UK Euroskeptics Slam Scottish Court Ruling on 'Unlawful' Parliament Proroguing

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The UK pro-Brexit parties slammed the decision of Scotland's Court of Session on Wednesday to declare the suspension of parliament as unlawful, describing it as a desperate attempt to overturn a decision that had already been made.

Earlier in the day. a panel of judges ruled that the actions of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on proroguing the Commons amounted to an "improper purpose of stymieing Parliament" with the judges adding that "the prime minister's advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect."

Speaking after the verdict, a lawmaker from the Scottish National Party (SNP), Joanna Cherry, said they would be "calling for parliament to be recalled immediately," also stating the prime minister "cannot break the law with impunity."

In response, Brexit Party spokesman for Scotland, Jim Ferguson, told Sputnik that the ruling was effectively a result of political pressures from people opposed to both Brexit and the referendum result of 2016. Rather than respecting that vote, he argued, pro-EU parties had become "desperate," also claiming the proroguing of Parliament has historical precedent.

"The big issue here is about those people, as part of the elite establishment, becoming desperate. They do not want to lose their grip on power. They do not believe in democracy and they do not trust the will of the British people. So what we're seeing is once again more events to overturn a decision that's already been made. And this is incredibly damaging, for everyone's sake," Ferguson said.

The spokesman noted that the opponents of the proroguing will appeal against the decision until they get they get the desired result.

"They want to go for more appeals, more votes and referendums until they get the result they want. What we're seeing is a crystallisation of people who believe in democracy and those that don't. So this proroguing of Parliament, in my opinion, wasn't anti-democratic and has been done before, so it certainly wasn't anti-democratic," Ferguson said.

Speaking to Sputnik after the ruling, Richard Braine, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), claimed political parties lacked the authority to call for parliament's recalling, claiming authority remained with the UK government.

"There's certainly no grounds for making that request, I don't think it's a legitimate request at all. Her Majesty's government is the government of the UK," he argued.

The politician added that the decision to suspend the parliament was needed to temporarily remove it out of the way of what the Brexit supporters voted for.

"We've had some strange and complicated decisions over the last three years so we'll wait and see what comes of this decision and whether Parliament will return as a result of it. Obviously we want Parliament to remain prorogued because Parliament has stood in the way of what we voted for three years now. So I'm hoping the court decision won't get in the way of what Boris has done here," Braine concluded.

In August, Queen Elizabeth II approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to shut down the parliament starting from a day between September 9 and September 12 until October 14. Facing a tight deadline to adopt any legislation on the withdrawal from the European Union, the lawmakers have passed a law forcing Johnson to delay the divorce in absence of a deal.

In response to the lawmakers' move Johnson attempted to trigger a snap election, but failed twice as his proposal was rejected.

The situation around Brexit is currently at an impasse since the country's parliament opposes the agreement with the European Union in its current form with the so-called Irish border backstop, and at the same time it categorically rejects Brexit without an agreement with the bloc. Brussels, meanwhile, refuses to revise the agreement.

Since assuming office in July, Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal.