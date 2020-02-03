UK Evacuated More Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - Foreign Secretary

Another group of UK citizens was able to leave the epicenter of rampant coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese province of Hubei on Sunday on a French government-chartered flight from Wuhan, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said during an appearance on Sky News

"There is a further French flight that is expected back in Europe today [Sunday] and that will carry some UK nationals," Raab said.

He said it was an example of how the United Kingdom continues productive cooperation with its EU partners - first of all, Spain and France in this case - after leaving the bloc.

According to Raab, in an area as big as Hubei, a province with a size nine times of that of Wales, "the challenges have been immense" to coordinate the evacuation in terms of getting a foreign aircraft in and gathering all those who wanted to leave from across the province in one spot.

The foreign secretary said he could not confirm the precise number of evacuees, but according to UK media reports they were 11 people who would be quarantined for two weeks upon the arrival. They will join the first group of 83 evacuated UK citizens from Hubei that arrived last Friday. As of Monday, The United Kingdom has two confirmed infection cases, members of the same family.

The flight has already landed in France with 264 passengers on board from 30 countries.

Wuhan and several other Chinese cities remain closed amid the raging outbreak. The current toll of lethal cases stands at 361 and 17,238 people count infected worldwide.