UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Evacuated More Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:10 AM

UK Evacuated More Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - Foreign Secretary

Another group of UK citizens was able to leave the epicenter of rampant coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese province of Hubei on Sunday on a French government-chartered flight from Wuhan, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said during an appearance on Sky News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Another group of UK citizens was able to leave the epicenter of rampant coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese province of Hubei on Sunday on a French government-chartered flight from Wuhan, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said during an appearance on Sky news.

"There is a further French flight that is expected back in Europe today [Sunday] and that will carry some UK nationals," Raab said.

He said it was an example of how the United Kingdom continues productive cooperation with its EU partners - first of all, Spain and France in this case - after leaving the bloc.

According to Raab, in an area as big as Hubei, a province with a size nine times of that of Wales, "the challenges have been immense" to coordinate the evacuation in terms of getting a foreign aircraft in and gathering all those who wanted to leave from across the province in one spot.

The foreign secretary said he could not confirm the precise number of evacuees, but according to UK media reports they were 11 people who would be quarantined for two weeks upon the arrival. They will join the first group of 83 evacuated UK citizens from Hubei that arrived last Friday. As of Monday, The United Kingdom has two confirmed infection cases, members of the same family.

The flight has already landed in France with 264 passengers on board from 30 countries.

Wuhan and several other Chinese cities remain closed amid the raging outbreak. The current toll of lethal cases stands at 361 and 17,238 people count infected worldwide.

Related Topics

Europe China France Wuhan Same Wales Spain United Kingdom Sunday Family Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Riversong has officially launched in Pakistan, wit ..

7 minutes ago

Car lifter gang busted, seven vehicles recovered

18 minutes ago

Locusts boiled, baked or dried Kuwait serves up a ..

18 minutes ago

Uber suspends 240 users accounts over possible vir ..

24 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 February 2020

2 hours ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.