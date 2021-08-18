UK Evacuated Over 300 UK Citizens, Over 2,000 Afghans From Kabul - Johnson

The United Kingdom focuses on evacuating UK citizens and Afghans who provided assistance to the UK mission from Kabul, it has already secured the return of over 300 UK citizens and over 2,000 Afghans, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Kingdom focuses on evacuating UK citizens and Afghans who provided assistance to the UK mission from Kabul, it has already secured the return of over 300 UK citizens and over 2,000 Afghans, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"Our immediate focus must be on helping those to whom we have direct obligations by evacuating UK nationals together with those Afghans who have assisted our efforts over the past 20 years ... We have so far secured the safe return of 306 UK nationals and 2,052 Afghan nationals as part of our resettlement program," Johnson told the parliament.