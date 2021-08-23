UrduPoint.com

UK Evacuates 4,000 Afghan Collaborators From Kabul - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:50 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The number of Afghans and their families who cooperated with the British forces before the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) takeover and have been evacuated since is nearing 4,000, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

"Around 60% of the people we've evacuated from Kabul in the last 10 days are Afghans eligible to move to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy. The Armed Forces have worked incredibly hard to evacuate nearly 4,000 former interpreters, staff and their families," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Combined with British citizens, the number of UK evacuees from Afghanistan so far totals 6,631, the ministry added.

On August 15, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers. The UK plans to provide shelter for 20,000 Afghan refugees in the long term.

