UK Evacuates 897 Nationals From Conflict-Torn Sudan - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United Kingdom has evacuated 897 of its citizens from conflict-ravaged Sudan before the end of the 72-hour ceasefire, the UK Foreign Office said on Thursday.

"897 people have now been evacuated from Sudan on 8 UK flights as of 4pm today, with further flights to come," the ministry said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK had evacuated 536 of its nationals. Cleverly also noted that the UK cannot guarantee the extraction of its citizens from Sudan once the 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan expires on Thursday night, urging remaining Britons to evacuate as soon as possible.

According to the Daily Mail, about 4,000 Britons are stranded in Sudan, where fighting between the regular armed forces and the opposing Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Tuesday, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said that there are no clear signs that any of the parties to the conflict in Sudan are ready to negotiate yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.