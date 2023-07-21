UK Excludes Duplicate Entry of Russian Journalist Krasovsky From Sanctions List - Document

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The duplicate entry of Russian journalist and tv host Anton Krasovsky has been removed from the UK sanctions list, according to a document published by the UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation on Friday.

"The following duplicate entry has been removed from the consolidated list. The original entry (Anton Vyacheslavovich KRASOVSKY, Group ID: 14715) remains on the consolidated list and is still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions," the document said.