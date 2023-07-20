Open Menu

UK Excludes Oleg Tinkov From Sanctions List - Document

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov has been removed from the UK sanctions list, according to a document published by the UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation on Thursday.

"The following entry has been removed from the Consolidated List and is no longer subject to an asset freeze or trust services sanctions: Oleg Yurievich TINKOV (Group ID: 15041)," the document said.

