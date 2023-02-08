UK Expands Sanctions Against Russia, Adds 15 Individuals, Legal Entities - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The United Kingdom has expanded the sanctions list against Russia, targeting entities that produce military equipment, as well as several individuals "connected" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the government said on Wednesday.

"The Foreign Secretary has today (Wednesday 8 February) unleashed a new round of sanctions on Russian military and Kremlin elites. In total the UK's sanction package hits 6 entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as 8 individuals and 1 entity connected to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites," the statement read.

According to the statement, the targeted companies include: CST, a manufacturer of drones; RT-Komplekt, which provides helicopters equipment; Oboronlogistics, a logistics and transportation company; Topaz, a software company; Universalmash and Lipetsk, manufacturers of equipment for anti-aircraft missile systems.

The updated list also comprises of individuals that are "connected" to the Kremlin, including, among others, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov along with his son Pavel Titov, President of Delovaya Rossiya.