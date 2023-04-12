- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
UK Expands Sanctions List Against Russia - Government
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The UK has expanded its sanctions list against Russia, the UK government said on Wednesday.
"Added 11 new designations and made 1 amendment under the Russia sanctions regime," the government said in a statement.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023
French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler
UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive international support’ for Somalia
Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed's mausoleum
More Stories From World
-
Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Supports Erdogan's Position on Ukraine Crisis26 minutes ago
-
Beijing Has No Information on Possible Introduction of No-Fly Zone Over Taiwan by Mainland26 minutes ago
-
Moscow Not Ruling Out Pentagon Documents Leaked on Purpose to Mislead Russia36 minutes ago
-
Serbian Defense Minister Denies Reports on Country's Arms Supply to Ukraine36 minutes ago
-
Lavrov, Russian Delegation Not Issued Visas Yet to Attend UNSC Session - Russian Diplomat46 minutes ago
-
Taiwan Mulling Ban on TikTok to Create Information Gap - Chinese State Council46 minutes ago
-
Moscow Notified US About Test-Launch of ICBM From Kapustin Yar Firing Range - Diplomat56 minutes ago
-
G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement to Condemn Russia's Alleged Disinformation - Reports1 hour ago
-
Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince to Send Ambassador to Syria If Elected1 hour ago
-
Ukraine Asks India to Provide Additional Medical Supplies, Equipment - Foreign Ministry2 hours ago
-
RPT - Future Regulation of AI Could Resemble That of Dual-Use Materials - Experts2 hours ago
-
RPT: PREVIEW - Biden Visits Belfast, Dublin to Commemorate Good Friday Pact, Aims to 'Keep The Peace ..2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.