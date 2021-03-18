UK Expects First Moderna Vaccine Deliveries in Coming Weeks - Health Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom is set to receive the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by US pharma company Moderna in the coming weeks, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday

The country has so far approved three COVID-19 vaccines the ones developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

"We do expect supplies from Moderna in the coming weeks, and I'm very grateful to Moderna for the work that they have done," Hancock told parliament.

He added that the country would likely need a "vaccination booster program in the autumn, not least to deal with new variants."

The UK has already inoculated over 25 million people with the first dose and more than 1.7 million with the second.