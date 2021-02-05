UK Expelled 3 Chinese Spies Falsely Posed as Journalists in 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The United Kingdom expelled last year three Chinese spies, who were falsely posed as journalists and stayed in the country under the pretext of working for three different Chinese media agencies, UK media reported on Friday.

The expelled Chinese citizens are believed to be intelligence officers of Beijing's Ministry of State Security, The Telegraph media outlet reported.

The Chinese media companies, where the expelled intelligence officers were working, may have been reportedly complicit in the spying plans.

China has not made any official statements on the issue so far.