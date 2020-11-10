UK Expels 2 Belarusian Diplomats in Mirror Response to Minsk - Foreign Secretary

The UK expelled two Belarusian diplomats as a mirror response to the actions of Belarus, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The UK expelled two Belarusian diplomats as a mirror response to the actions of Belarus, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"The UK will not be cowed by the attempts of Lukashenko's regime to stop us speaking out about the rigged election & the despicable violence against the Belarusian people.

Today, we have expelled 2 Belarusian diplomats in response to the unjustified expulsion of [UK] diplomats," Raab said.

The ambassador of Belarus was summoned to the UK Foreign Office earlier in the day.