LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) UK scientists, politicians and trade unions criticized on Tuesday the government´s plan to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by July 19, amid warning by Health Minister Sajid Javid that coronavirus cases could reach 100,000 per day in August.

At a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that although a final decision on whether to go ahead with step 4 of the roadmap out of the lockdown will be taken next week, he was confident that from July 19 life will be back to normal in England.

"We must be honest with ourselves, if we can't reopen society in the next few weeks... when will we be able to return to normal?" Johnson said.

Members of the scientific community feared, however, that the lifting of all COVID-19 restriction, including the use of face masks in shops and public transport could trigger another wave of the pandemic, in spite of the United Kingdom's successful vaccination campaign.

"I don't think anyone would have imagined taking off all restrictions at a time when there are 25,000 infections a day, doubling about every nine days," Mark Walport, a former chief scientific adviser to the government, told Sky News.

According to Walport, contrary to the government's claim, the vaccine program has weakened, "but certainly not broken" the link between infection and the most serious consequences of the disease.

British Medical Association council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul also voiced his concern, and said that the announcement showed a clear disconnect between the government's plan and the scientific data.

"While admittedly the link between hospitalisations and deaths has weakened, it has not been broken and we now have twice as many people in hospital and on ventilators compared to a month ago. Even modest rises in patients being admitted to hospital will undermine our ability to treat the record 5 million patients waiting for treatment," Nagpaul was quoted as saying.

The opposition Labour Party Labour has also called Johnson's plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions within two weeks "reckless" and insisted masks should still be compulsory on public transport, while the Unite trade union warned that dropping masks rules would be a gross negligence that would put public transport workers at risk of contracting coronavirus.

"I just think let's just be cautious, we've come so far, we've sacrificed so much, let's reopen and have more people in restaurants and pubs sure, but why not wear masks for a bit longer?" Labour Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth told Sky news, as his government counterpart, Sajid Javid, told BBC Radio 4's Today program that COVID-19 cases could top 100,000 a day in August.

On Monday, Johnson said that daily infections could reach 50,000 per day by the so-called Freedom Day, but that the vaccination program would help to keep hospital admissions and deaths at bay.