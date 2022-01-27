UK Exploring Possibility Of Deploying Additional Forces In Eastern Europe - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The UK is considering deploying additional forces in Eastern Europe amid the situation around Ukraine, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.
According to the publication, the UK is likely to focus on NATO's northeast line, and not on the southeast. The final decision has not yet been made, the newspaper said.