UK Exports Arms to Countries on Own Restricted List - Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The United Kingdom has approved the sale of military goods to 80 percent of the 73 countries on its own embargoed or traded restricted list over alleged human rights violations or security reasons, the non-profit organization Action on Armed Violence reported on Tuesday.

"Of the 73 destinations that the UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) lists as 'subject to the arms embargo, trade sanctions and other trade restriction,' 58 have had the approval to receive goods that fall under 'military use exports' between January 2015 and June 2020," the report said.

According to AAOV, during that time, more than 4,800 licenses worth 2,6 billion ($3,5 billion) were approved to sell military-use goods like aircraft, helicopters and drones to countries on the embargo list, while another 300 million-plus ($412 million) worth of small arms, explosive and Police equipment are also "flying under the radar" and going to dozens of countries in the DIT's list.

"The line between the UK condemning a country for its human rights violations and courting that country for the arms trade is a fine one," the report said, noting that countries like Bahrain, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are considered key exports markets for UK arms despite they are also included in the Foreign Office's human rights priority list.

Licenses to sell snipers' rifles to Pakistan, machine guns to Trinidad & Tobago, guns sights to Nigeria, assault rifles to Kenya and military radar components to China have also been granted.