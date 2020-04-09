UK extends Bank of England overdraft over virus crisis

The British government on Thursday expanded its overdraft with the Bank of England to help weather coronavirus turmoil

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The British government on Thursday expanded its overdraft with the Bank of England to help weather coronavirus turmoil.

The government's "ways and means facility" -- effectively its overdraft at the BoE -- is also being used to temporarily help finance spending on COVID-19 emergency measures, the Treasury and the central bank announced in a joint statement.

A limit of �370 million ($455 million, 420 million euros) has been extended by an undisclosed amount, while the government has pledged stimulus worth billions of pounds.

The government will continue to use markets as the main source of cash, while its virus-emergency response will be "fully funded" via normal debt channels, it said.