UK Extends Evictions Ban To Protect Tenants Amid COVID-19 For Another 4 Weeks - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:00 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced on Friday that the evictions ban imposed in March to protect tenants amid the COVID-19 pandemic and which was due on August 23, has been extended for another four weeks.

"I know this year has been challenging and all of us are still living with the effects of COVID-19. That is why today I am announcing a further 4 week ban on evictions", Jenrick said, as quoted in a statement released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Governments.

The government also said that in order to give tenants greater protection from eviction over the winter, landlords will be required to provide tenants with 6 months' notice.

"Today's extension to the stay and 6 month notice periods will ensure those most at risk are protected. If tenants are unable to afford their rent we encourage them to speak to their landlord to agree a solution, and some households may decide to consider moving," the text added.

On August 17, a cross-party group of 21 lawmakers signed an open letter asking the government to extend the evictions ban to avoid "a new wave of homelessness" in the country.

