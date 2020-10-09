UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Extends Jobs Support For Virus-shuttered Firms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:56 PM

UK extends jobs support for virus-shuttered firms

Britain unveiled Friday extra coronavirus jobs support, offering to pay up to two-thirds of staff monthly wages to firms forced to close over the winter months, as infection rates spiral

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain unveiled Friday extra coronavirus jobs support, offering to pay up to two-thirds of staff monthly wages to firms forced to close over the winter months, as infection rates spiral.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the scheme, launched two weeks ago for workers taking reduced hours, will now also provide a "safety net for businesses across the UK who are required to temporarily close their doors" on a local or national basis in an attempt to cut transmission rates.

