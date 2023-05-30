UK Extends Suspension of Duties on Steel Imports From Ukraine for 1 Year - Authority

The United Kingdom has extended the suspension of restrictions on imports of hot-rolled flat and coil steel from Ukraine for one year, the Trade Remedies Authority said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The United Kingdom has extended the suspension of restrictions on imports of hot-rolled flat and coil steel from Ukraine for one year, the Trade Remedies Authority said on Tuesday.

In August 2022, London suspended protective tariffs on imports of hot rolled flat and coil steel from Ukraine for nine months.

"Trade remedy measures on imports of hot rolled flat and coil steel from Ukraine have been suspended since August 2022. The suspension was due to end on 30 May 2023. The UK Trade Remedies Authority proposed that the suspension on tariffs for Ukrainian imports should be extended for a further 12 months. This has now been agreed and the current suspension will extend for another 12 months from 30 May," the agency said in a statement.

Hot-rolled flat and coil steel is mainly used in the engineering, construction, electronics and automotive industries.