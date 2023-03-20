UrduPoint.com

UK Extends Tariff-Free Trade With Ukraine Until March 2024 - Trade Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The United Kingdom has extended tariff-free trade with Ukraine until March 2024 to help the country's economy severely hit by the ongoing hostilities, UK Secretary of State for business and Trade Kemi Badenoch said on Monday.

"We are also extending tariff-free trade on imports from Ukraine to early 2024, providing much needed support to Ukrainian businesses," Badenoch said at the Road to Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

In addition, the two countries signed a digital trade deal that will allow Ukrainian businesses to use electronic transactions, e-signatures and e-contracts in trade with the United Kingdom, the UK trade secretary said.

"The historic digital trade deal signed today paves the way for a new era of modern trade between our two countries," Badenoch added.

The UK introduced tariff-free trade on all goods from Ukraine in April 2022, following the start of Russia's special military operation. The tariff-free trade is an extension of the UK-Ukraine Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2020.

