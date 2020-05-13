UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Extends Virus Furlough Scheme By Four Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:20 AM

UK extends virus furlough scheme by four months

Britain on Tuesday announced a four-month extension to government support for workers temporarily made redundant by the coronavirus outbreak

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Britain on Tuesday announced a four-month extension to government support for workers temporarily made redundant by the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said 7.5 million jobs had already been supported by the furlough scheme, which allows employees to receive 80 percent of their pay up to �2,500 ($3,100, 2,800 euros) a month.

Some 935,000 companies have used government help to retain jobs, claiming more than �10 billion, the Treasury said.

"The job retention scheme will be extended for four months until the end of October," Sunak told parliament in a statement.

He told MPs there would be "no change" until the end of July but "more flexibility" from August, including the possibility of bringing back part-time workers.

Businesses would also be asked to share the cost of salary support to maintain current levels of assistance.

Sunak's statement came after speculation that the scheme -- part of an unprecedented package of government intervention to support businesses -- would be gradually reduced.

But with predictions of a 14 percent slump in GDP this year, and no immediate return for most businesses from lockdown measures, there have been calls for it to be maintained.

A YouGov poll published on Tuesday indicated 72 percent of Britons supported the extension.

The chancellor of the exchequer is expected to provide more details later this month on how government assistance will be reduced over time.

Businesses have separately benefited from more than 14 billion in government loans and loan guarantees to stay afloat during the lack of trading, he added.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank said the extension in its full form for the whole of July will cost taxpayers an extra 10 billion, taking the total cost to about 60 billion since it was launched in March.

The scheme has not been without controversy, with reports that some of the country's richest business owners taking advantage of state support to furlough their staff.

European countries are beginning to reopen their economies after similar stay-at-home measures but Britain has effectively extended its restrictions for several weeks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to continue to work at home if they can but said those in sectors such as manufacturing and construction could return if it is safe.

Facemasks have been recommended in public places, and for people not to take public transport where possible.

Johnson, who has recovered from COVID-19 following a spell in intensive care, has warned that restarting the economy too soon would risk a second spike in infections.

Britain has seen more than 32,000 deaths in the outbreak -- the worst in Europe and second only to the United States -- although there are indications that the true toll is higher.

The Bank of England has warned that the economic paralysis could lead to the worst recession in centuries.

Related Topics

Loan Business Europe Parliament Job Bank Lead United States Tank March July August October From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia i ..

22 minutes ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

37 minutes ago

Zayed&#039;s legacy will live on in generations to ..

1 hour ago

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

2 hours ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.