UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Extends Virus Jobs Support Scheme Until End March

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

UK extends virus jobs support scheme until end March

Britain will continue to heavily subsidise millions of workers' wages until the end of March, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced Thursday as England began a second lockdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):Britain will continue to heavily subsidise millions of workers' wages until the end of March, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced Thursday as England began a second lockdown.

"Given... significant uncertainty, the worsening economic backdrop and the need to give people and businesses security through the winter, I believe it is right to go further," the chancellor of the exchequer told parliament, having already prolonged the jobs furlough scheme by one month until December.

The scheme, first introduced as the UK entered an initial lockdown in late March, had been due to end on October 31 and replaced by a much watered-down package.

But with England on Thursday beginning a second lockdown, Sunak had extended the scheme by one month before deciding to go much further with the latest announcement.

The government's furlough programme is now set to last at least one year and the change follows the Bank of England's announcement Thursday to pump into the UK's virus-wracked economy additional cash stimulus worth �150 billion ($193 billion, 163 billion euros).

"As the Bank of England has said this morning, the economic recovery has slowed and the economic risks are skewed to the downside," Sunak said.

"So we can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month -- it will be extended until the end of March."The furlough scheme will continue to pay up to 80 percent of wages for millions of private-sector workers across the UK.

While England joins Wales and Northern Ireland in a second lockdown, some parts of Scotland have so far escaped the toughest restrictions.

Related Topics

Parliament Bank Wales Ireland United Kingdom March October December Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

14 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

44 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

31 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

32 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.