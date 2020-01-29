UK Extreme Athlete Calls on World Leaders to Visit Antarctica to See Climate Change Effect

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Politicians, especially world leaders, should visit Antarctica to understand the scale of the negative impact of climate change, UK extreme endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh said in an interview with Sputnik on Wednesday.

"One of the reasons why Antarctica has not been properly protected is that we have never had world leaders going down there ... So how can you expect people to care about the issue if they have not actually seen it? ... I need them [world leaders] to go down there and see it so that ... they do not sleep at night because of what they have seen," Pugh, who is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador and ocean advocate, said.

The activist added that though he did not like the idea of air travel, he felt people needed to see the situation first hand in order to take action to protect Earth's southernmost continent.

Pugh is an endurance swimmer who attempts to draw the international community's attention to issues regarding marine resources and climate by swimming in extreme conditions. On January 24, he swam in eastern Antarctica along a river that was formed due to the melting of glaciers.