UK Eyes Giving More Powers To Security Services To Counter Foreign Meddling - Reports

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to give the country's security services extra powers to counteract possible foreign meddling in internal affairs, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, a day after the UK parliamentary intelligence committee published a report on Russia's alleged interference.

The long-awaited report, which was completed in March 2019, failed to find evidence of successful Russian meddling in the Brexit referendum, at the same time noting that Russia considered the UK a key Western intelligence target.

The authors of the document also accused US ministers of ailing to protect the EU referendum against outside influences.

The newspaper reported that London planned to move forward with a new counter-espionage legislation that would establish an official register of foreign agents, as in the United States and Australia.

Those who fail to comply with the new rules might face imprisonment or deportation, The Times added.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry qualified the UK report on Russia's alleged interference as another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiment.

