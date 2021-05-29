UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Eyes Keeping Mask Rule After June 21 If Indian Virus Strain Continues Rise - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

UK Eyes Keeping Mask Rule After June 21 If Indian Virus Strain Continues Rise - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The United Kingdom may keep some COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing face masks and prioritizing work from home, after the June 21 target for the next stage of exiting lockdown as the country faces a surge in cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant, national media reported on Saturday.

According to The Times, face masks and remote work requirements may remain in place after the deadline, while public gatherings will be allowed to help revive entertainment, hospitality and retail industries. Currently, the government considers lifting the "one meter plus" distancing rule and the "rule of six" indoors as the priority.

At the same time, the UK authorities are doubtful about the efficiency of COVID-19 certificates in curbing the spread of the virus and do not believe such an app can be ready by June 21, The Times added.

British health experts reportedly believe that the easing of restrictions should be postponed until a higher percentage of the population is inoculated against the virus. As of now, just over 45% of those over 18 have received both doses of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to decide which restrictions can be lifted within next few weeks, the newspaper said.

On Friday, the UK registered over 4,000 new cases, almost three quarters of them ” the Indian variant. This became the highest daily increase since late March.

Related Topics

India Same United Kingdom March May June Media From Government

Recent Stories

Walk in vaccination for people with 30 years age a ..

7 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 73 more lives during last 24 hours ..

18 minutes ago

Foundry exhibitions keep pace with Dubai&#039;s cu ..

35 minutes ago

EU clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ado ..

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.