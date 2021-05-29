UK Eyes Keeping Mask Rule After June 21 If Indian Virus Strain Continues Rise - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The United Kingdom may keep some COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing face masks and prioritizing work from home, after the June 21 target for the next stage of exiting lockdown as the country faces a surge in cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant, national media reported on Saturday.

According to The Times, face masks and remote work requirements may remain in place after the deadline, while public gatherings will be allowed to help revive entertainment, hospitality and retail industries. Currently, the government considers lifting the "one meter plus" distancing rule and the "rule of six" indoors as the priority.

At the same time, the UK authorities are doubtful about the efficiency of COVID-19 certificates in curbing the spread of the virus and do not believe such an app can be ready by June 21, The Times added.

British health experts reportedly believe that the easing of restrictions should be postponed until a higher percentage of the population is inoculated against the virus. As of now, just over 45% of those over 18 have received both doses of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to decide which restrictions can be lifted within next few weeks, the newspaper said.

On Friday, the UK registered over 4,000 new cases, almost three quarters of them ” the Indian variant. This became the highest daily increase since late March.