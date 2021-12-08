UK F-35 Fighter Jet Wreckage Recovered in Mediterranean - Defense Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The wreckage of a British F-35 fighter jet that had crashed into the Mediterranean Sea right after takeoff last month has been recovered, a defense ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On November 17, the UK's F-35 jet crashed after takeoff from the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, compelling the pilot to eject into the Mediterranean.

"Operations to recover the UK F-35 in the Mediterranean Sea have successfully concluded," the spokesperson was cited as saying by Sky news.

The operation conducted by the UK, the US and Italian experts has taken seven days, "pleasantly surprising" the UK Ministry of Defence, which was "confident" that the jet's equipment had not been compromised, according to the broadcaster. The plane was at a depth of more than one mile.

Before the crash, the F-35 fighter jet was flying off aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is capable of carrying up to 72 aircraft, with a maximum capacity of 36 F-35B fighter jets.