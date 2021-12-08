UrduPoint.com

UK F-35 Fighter Jet Wreckage Recovered In Mediterranean - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

UK F-35 Fighter Jet Wreckage Recovered in Mediterranean - Defense Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The wreckage of a British F-35 fighter jet that had crashed into the Mediterranean Sea right after takeoff last month has been recovered, a defense ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On November 17, the UK's F-35 jet crashed after takeoff from the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, compelling the pilot to eject into the Mediterranean.

"Operations to recover the UK F-35 in the Mediterranean Sea have successfully concluded," the spokesperson was cited as saying by Sky news.

The operation conducted by the UK, the US and Italian experts has taken seven days, "pleasantly surprising" the UK Ministry of Defence, which was "confident" that the jet's equipment had not been compromised, according to the broadcaster. The plane was at a depth of more than one mile.

Before the crash, the F-35 fighter jet was flying off  aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is capable of carrying up to 72 aircraft, with a maximum capacity of 36 F-35B fighter jets.

Related Topics

United Kingdom November From

Recent Stories

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From ..

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victim ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistanâ€™s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistanâ€™s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

39 minutes ago
 Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

18 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 death ..

Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

19 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

22 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.