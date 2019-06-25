UrduPoint.com
UK F-35B Stealth Jets Carry Out 1st Operational Missions Over Iraq, Syria - Ministry

UK F-35B stealth fighter jets have carried out their first operational sorties as part of the United Kingdom's contribution to the international coalition's fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq, the UK Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"The UK's newest and most advanced fighter jet, the Lightning F-35B, has successfully completed its first operational missions. F-35s have flown alongside Typhoon aircraft on operational flights over the skies of Syria and Iraq, as part of the ongoing fight against Daesh [Islamic State]," the ministry said in a statement, published on the UK government's official website.

According to the statement, the aircraft went on their first operational missions on June 16 from the UK Air Force Akrotiri station in Cyprus and have since carried out another 12 sorties.

"The F-35s are the most advanced jets our country has ever possessed and will form the backbone of British air defence for decades to come. They have passed every test their training has thrown at them with flying colours and their first real operational mission is a significant step into the future for the UK," Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt said, as quoted in the statement.

The United Kingdom currently has 17 F-35B short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft and plans to purchase another 138 aircraft from the United States in the future.

