UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Falls Into Recession After GDP Shrank To Record 20.4 % In Second Quarter - Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:16 PM

UK Falls Into Recession After GDP Shrank to Record 20.4 % in Second Quarter - Report

The UK economy has officially fallen into recession after its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank to a record 20.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The UK economy has officially fallen into recession after its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank to a record 20.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

"UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have fallen by a record 20.4% in Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2020, marking the second consecutive quarterly decline after it fell by 2.2% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2020," the ONS report said.

According to the official governmental body, when compared with the last quarter of 2019, the UK GDP has decreased by 22,1 percent in the second quarter of the current year.

Since the GDP had already shrunken by 2.2 percent in the first three months of 2020, two straight quarters of economic decline has plunged the UK into technical recession for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis.

The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record, ONS Deputy National Statistical for Economic Statistics Jonathan Athow said, as cited in the report.

The ONS said record quarterly falls in private consumption, services, production and construction output were the most exposed sectors to the restrictions imposed by the government during the lockdown.

However, in spite of the record fall in the second quarter, the economy began to give signs of recovery in June as government restrictions on movement started to ease, the report added.

"The economy began to bounce back in June with shops reopening, factories beginning to ramp up production and housebuilding continuing to recover," Athow explained.

The official warned, however, that despite this, GDP in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck.

Related Topics

United Kingdom February June 2019 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President issues two Decrees on Ministry of Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Special Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of The "Centr ..

22 minutes ago

OPPO F15 with its amazing features is irresistible ..

25 minutes ago

NA passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) bill, 2020

26 minutes ago

UVAS VC launched tree plantation drive to promote ..

32 minutes ago

NA unanimously adopts resolution on  ‘Khatam-un ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.