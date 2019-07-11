UK Far-Right Activist Tommy Robinson Jailed for Contempt of Court - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The UK Central Criminal Court sentenced far-right activist Tommy Robinson to nine months in prison on Thursday for contempt of court over a video he livestreamed on social media back in May 2018 featuring defendants in a sexual grooming gang trial in breach of reporting restrictions, media reported

Robinson, who founded the anti-Islamic English Defence League movement in 2009 but later left it over what he described as "dangers of far-right extremism," was initially sentenced to 13 months in prison for filming defendants and making insulting comments about their Muslim background. In August 2018, the UK Court of Appeal, however, decided to free Robinson on bail. The case was later referred back to the attorney general.

Under the fresh verdict, he got six months for filming suspects involved in an ongoing trial then subject to blanket reporting restrictions and three more months for an earlier contempt, according to the Independent newspaper.

Given the time that he previously spent in prison, a judge reduced his sentence to 19 weeks, of which he will serve half before being allowed to go free, the media outlet specified.

Delivering the verdict, Judge Dame Victoria Sharp said that "nothing less than a custodial penalty would reflect the gravity of the conduct." She went on to note that the words Robinson used could have been interpreted by his audience as "an incitement" to harass the defendants, threatening to put at risk the course of justice.

Robinson, wearing a T-shirt that read "Convicted of Journalism," denied any guilt, maintaining that he had been unaware of breaching a reporting ban.

Soon after the verdict was announced, Robinson's supporters, who gathered outside the court, started hurling bottles at police. Several people have been reportedly arrested.

The defense now has 28 days to file an appeal.

In a comment to Sputnik, former UK Independence Party leader Gerard Batten called the verdict for Robinson an "absolute disgrace.

"I cannot believe I'm here in my own country, under a legal system that is one of the best in the world, in a free democratic country ... where we have been reduced to this because of the establishment's fear and submission to fundamentalist islam. And that they will victimize one of their own people in order to submit to it," he said.

According to the politician, the court should have let the activist walk out a free man because he has "already served a lot of time in prison, including time in solidarity confinement."

"They have said that they want to make an example of him and in my opinion they have shown up that this is an entirely malicious prosecution and a malicious conviction. The question now is what prison they will send him to. Are they going to put him in a safe prison or are they going to put him in one of those run by Muslim gangs where his life will be under threat and they'll have to put him back in solidarity confinement. And what a choice that would be. Solidarity confinement, which is going to damage him psychologically, or being out in the general population where he could be attacked or murdered," he argued.

Speculating on the essence of the conviction, Batten opined that Robinson "was outside a court doing what the mainstream media do all the time."

"He tried to establish if there were reporting restrictions, which he was told there weren't, and he made every reasonable effort to try and find out. He asked defendants going in to hear the sentence, hear their convictions, how they felt about the conviction ... the verdict ... which is something the mainstream media do all the time. Everything that he said regarding that case was in the public domain, but that's what he's been convicted on," he pointed out.

The politician concluded that, with such verdicts, the country was reducing itself "to the level of some tin-pot dictatorship or a satellite of the old Soviet Union," which was "enough to make anybody sick."