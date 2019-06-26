UK Fighter Jets Twice Intercepted Russian Military Aircraft Over Baltic - Defense Ministry

UK Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets scrambled twice on Wednesday from Amari airbase in Estonia to intercept Russian military aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, the UK Ministry of Defence reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) UK Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets scrambled twice on Wednesday from Amari airbase in Estonia to intercept Russian military aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, the UK Ministry of Defence reported.

"Typhoons first intercepted a Russian military transport aircraft before later intercepting two Russian Flanker fighters and another military transport aircraft," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that these had been the 10th and 11th such scrambles of Royal Air Force fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft since the United Kingdom took over NATO air policing operation in the Baltic on May 3.

It stressed that in all cases, the Russian aircraft did not violate the borders, and the crews of all the aircraft kept the vehicles at a safe distance from each other.