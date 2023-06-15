MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Typhoon fighters of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) were scrambled Wednesday in Estonia to escort Russia's Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft and two Su-27 fighter jets flying close to NATO's eastern border, RAF said.

"RAF Typhoons from 140 EAW (Expeditionary Air Wing) in Estonia were scrambled this afternoon to intercept a Russian Air Force IL-20 COOT A and 2x Su-27 FLANKER B flying close to @NATO airspace," RAF tweeted.

RAF added that the Russian military aircraft allegedly " failed to comply with international norms by not liaising with relevant FIRs (Flight Information Regions)."