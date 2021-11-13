UrduPoint.com

UK Fighters Escorted Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Fighters During Planned Flight - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have made a flight over the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea, and were escorted by UK fighters at some part of their flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers have made a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"At some parts of the flight the Russian strategic bombers were escorted by UK's Eurofighter Typhoon fighters," the ministry added.

According to the video, made from a cabin of a Tu-160, the UK fighters came close to the Russian bombers, at some moment the distance between them was about several dozen meters.

