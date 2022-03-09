UrduPoint.com

UK Finally Confronts The Russian Cash Cow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 07:11 PM

UK finally confronts the Russian cash cow

From sanctions against oligarchs to an end to "golden visas", the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed the UK to tackle a system that has for decades courted Russian money -- sometimes of dubious origin

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :From sanctions against oligarchs to an end to "golden visas", the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed the UK to tackle a system that has for decades courted Russian money -- sometimes of dubious origin.

"It's the end of an era," Dominic Grieve, a lawyer and former Conservative MP who served as attorney general under prime minister David Cameron, told AFP.

Grieve denounced London's complacency over the origin of huge sums of Russian money invested in the country in a 2020 report.

Anti-money-laundering activists have highlighted the role of London's vast financial sector and its armies of lawyers, accountants and real estate agents in bringing Russian dirty money into the system.

They also accused the Conservative government of hypocrisy and a lack of urgency in tackling the issue, with hostilities in Ukraine finally forcing it to take action.

The influx of wealthy Russian citizens into the UK increased from 2008 due to the introduction of so-called "golden visas", which were granted in exchange for investments worth millions of Pounds, explained Grieve.

"As a consequence, London and the United Kingdom more generally became an absolute pole of attraction for Russian businessmen, who have made a great deal of money out of the disintegration of the old Soviet Union, often, one has to say, in some very dubious circumstances."

