UK Finance Minister Hunt Will Not Run for New Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will not run for prime minister after Liz Truss resigns, Sky news reported on Thursday.

Earlier, in the day, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was resigning. She was elected head of the UK government on September 6 and had only been in office for 44 days by the time the resignation was announced.