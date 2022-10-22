UrduPoint.com

UK Finance Minister Mulls Freezing Defense Spending At 2% GDP Until 2027 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 07:29 PM

UK Finance Minister Mulls Freezing Defense Spending at 2% GDP Until 2027 - Reports

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is considering the possibility of freezing defense spending for the next five years to fill an estimated 40-billion-pound ($45 billion) gap in the public finances, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is considering the possibility of freezing defense spending for the next five years to fill an estimated 40-billion-pound ($45 billion) gap in the public finances, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said earlier this week that the government had no plans to cut defense spending and still intended to increase it to 3% of GDP by 2030, as outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss promised. Defense Minister Ben Wallace, in turn, may resign if the new chancellor decides to cut defense spending, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Hunt intends to keep defense spending at about 2% of GDP until 2026-2027, but he is also committed to increasing it significantly to hit the target of 3% by 2030, according to The Times. Reaching the 3% target will reportedly cost an additional 157 billion Pounds over the next eight years.

Moreover, the decision to postpone the increase in defense spending will probably raise doubts about its feasibility, the newspaper expects.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wallace United Kingdom May Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan decision proved Im ..

Election Commission of Pakistan decision proved Imran's involvement in corrupt p ..

35 seconds ago
 Asad Mehmood meets former Prime Minister Nawaz Sha ..

Asad Mehmood meets former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

36 seconds ago
 LCCI holds seminar on ‘empowering women through ..

LCCI holds seminar on ‘empowering women through facilitation’

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan declared as 'certified thief': Shehbaz ..

Imran Khan declared as 'certified thief': Shehbaz Sharif

38 seconds ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

39 seconds ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.