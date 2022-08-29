UrduPoint.com

UK, Finland, Sweden To Hold Joint Military Exercises In Northern Finland - Military

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 07:21 PM

UK, Finland, Sweden to Hold Joint Military Exercises in Northern Finland - Military

The Vigilant Knife international exercises with the participation of the United Kingdom, Finland and Sweden, started in the northern Rovaniemi region of Finland on Monday and are expected to last until September 2, the Finnish Defense Forces reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Vigilant Knife international exercises with the participation of the United Kingdom, Finland and Sweden, started in the northern Rovaniemi region of Finland on Monday and are expected to last until September 2, the Finnish Defense Forces reported.

"To be held in Northern Finland in the area of Rovaniemi and Rovajärvi from 29 August to 2 September 2022, the Army field training exercise Vigilant Knife will be participated by international partners from Sweden and from the UK," the Finnish military said, adding that about 880 Swedish and 80 British troops will take part in the drills in total.

During the exercises, Finland will be represented by up to 200 personnel and about 1,300 conscripts and reservists from the Finnish Defense Forces.

According to the Finnish military, the goal of the joint military exercises is to enhance tactical and technical interoperability as well as to improve the ability to receive Swedish troops in Northern Finland. The Vigilant Knife drills are part of the Finnish forces' training activity for summer 2022.

Since the beginning of this year, Finland and Sweden have already conducted a number of military exercises, with the UK joining them in the latest training activities in July as the countries are seeking to strengthen their defense capabilities amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. In May, both countries applied for NATO membership and are now awaiting ratification by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members.

