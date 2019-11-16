UrduPoint.com
UK Firefighters Say 25 Fire Engines On Site Of Large Fire In Greater Manchester

UK Firefighters Say 25 Fire Engines on Site of Large Fire in Greater Manchester

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Twenty-five fire engines and two aerial appliances have been dispatched to the site of a massive blaze in the United Kingdom's city of Bolton, located in the Greater Manchester area, the regional fire and rescue service said early on Saturday.

According to local media reports, the fire has gripped a large student building.

"At 20.29 [20:29 GMT] on November 15, 2019, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a 6-storey building on Bradshawgate, Bolton.

There are 25 fire engines and two aerial appliances currently at the scene and firefighters are tackling the blaze using multiple jets," the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

The service advised local residents to shut their windows and doors and avoid the area.

Meanwhile, Transport for Greater Manchester said several roads in the area had been closed due to the fire.

There have been no reports about casualties due to the blaze.

