UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Firemen Union Joins Push To Make London Demand Probe Into Beirut Blast - Watchdog Group

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:19 PM

UK Firemen Union Joins Push to Make London Demand Probe Into Beirut Blast - Watchdog Group

The UK Fire Brigades Union has joined the Amnesty watchdog group's initiative to make the United Kingdom demand an international investigation into the August 4 explosion in Beirut, the group announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The UK Fire Brigades Union has joined the Amnesty watchdog group's initiative to make the United Kingdom demand an international investigation into the August 4 explosion in Beirut, the group announced on Monday.

"The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has joined Amnesty International in calling on the UK Government to press for a full international investigation into the devastating explosion in Beirut three months ago," the watchdog group said in a statement.

The organization claims that the Lebanese authorities are not interested in conducting a transparent and impartial probe into what happened.

"The FBU and Amnesty are now urging UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to support calls for a credible, international investigation. The investigation should be mandated to assess all aspects of responsibility for the explosion, said Amnesty and the FBU, making its findings public," Amnesty International added.

On August 4, the Beirut port was devastated by a blast, which was believed to have been caused by the improper storage of ammonium nitrate. The explosions shattered the port and the city, killing at least 204 people, injuring many others, and knocking down or damaging houses and vehicles.

Related Topics

Fire Amnesty International Vehicles Beirut United Kingdom August All Government

Recent Stories

Ambassador Of Republic Of Turkey H.E Mr. Ihsan Mus ..

34 seconds ago

Sharmila Farooqi appears as extra creative on Hall ..

6 minutes ago

Steps suggested to reduce the volume of cash econo ..

10 minutes ago

Jiangsu end Oscar's China title hopes after chaoti ..

2 minutes ago

KIIR seeks UN intervention to address IIOJK issue ..

2 minutes ago

Islamic Calligraphy workshop held at PUCAR

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.