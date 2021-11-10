UrduPoint.com

UK Firm To Build Power Plant In Mozambique

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:56 PM

British firm GL Africa Energy will build a $400-million gas power plant in Mozambique, even as unrest has disrupted work on key gas fields in another part of the country

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :British firm GL Africa Energy will build a $400-million gas power plant in Mozambique, even as unrest has disrupted work on key gas fields in another part of the country.

The company signed the deal last week to build and operate the 250-megawatt plant in the northeastern province of Nampula, 700 kilometres (around 430 miles) south of the region wreaked by an insurgency.

The plan was presented Wednesday at an African energy conference in Cape Town.

"The plant will be operational in the second quarter of 2023, and will provide electricity to more than 500,000 people," Mamadou Goumble of parent company Janus Continental Group told AFP.

The electric supply will benefit the region's fishing industry, he said.

