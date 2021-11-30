UK firms fined for late delivery of electricity project

British energy regulator Ofgem on Tuesday fined two British electricity firms 158 million ($210 million, 185 million euros) over a delay in delivering a major cable project

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :British energy regulator Ofgem on Tuesday fined two British electricity firms 158 million ($210 million, 185 million Euros) over a delay in delivering a major cable project.

National Grid Electricity Transmission and Scottish Power Transmission accepted the fine handed down for a two-year delay on the Western Link scheme to transport electricity across Scotland, Wales and England via an undersea cable.

In a statement announcing the "redress package" for the 1.2 billion scheme, Ofgem said "the two-year delay made it difficult at times for renewable energy generators in Scotland to export clean electricity to England and Wales".