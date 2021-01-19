UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Firms Urge Gov't To Act On COVID Business Support Before Approving New Budget In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:52 PM

UK Firms Urge Gov't to Act on COVID Business Support Before Approving New Budget in March

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Tuesday called on the UK government to immediately take actions to support the country's businesses amid a new coronavirus-related lockdown, saying that companies cannot wait until London approves a new budget in March to learn if they will receive aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Tuesday called on the UK government to immediately take actions to support the country's businesses amid a new coronavirus-related lockdown, saying that companies cannot wait until London approves a new budget in March to learn if they will receive aid.

"Many tough decisions for business owners on jobs, or even whether to carry on, will be made in the next few weeks. If the Government plans to continue its support then I urge them to take action before the Budget which is still more than six weeks away," CBI Director-General Tony Danker was quoted as saying in the CBI's press release.

According to the CBI, the measures the UK government should take ahead of the budget include, among others, the extension of the Job Retention Scheme beyond April to the end of June, the extension of repayment periods for existing value-added tax deferrals until June, as well as the extension of the business rates holiday for at least another three months to those UK firms that were forced to shut down under the current lockdown.

A third nationwide lockdown was imposed in England in early January as the country battles a wave of COVID-19 linked to a highly infectious new variant of the disease.

Related Topics

Business Budget Job London United Kingdom January March April June Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Speakers shed light on safety, preventive measures ..

1 minute ago

El Talento and La Liga HPC tighten their grip on U ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with Gigantic 6000mAh battery ..

13 minutes ago

Chinese city rushes to build massive Covid-19 quar ..

38 seconds ago

Noshahra Jadid police arrest three drug smugglers ..

39 seconds ago

What is Mufti Qavi’s reaction after being slappe ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.