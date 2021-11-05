UK Fishing Boat Previously Detained in France Returns to Homeland

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) A UK fishing vessel, which was detained by the French authorities at the port of Le Havre last week when caught fishing without a proper license, has returned to the United Kingdom, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

The ship was released on Wednesday and arrived at a port near Brighton in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident is the latest in a dispute between the nations over fishing rights. Last week, France said that it would impose sanctions on the United Kingdom over London's alleged refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal.

The implementation of sanctions was postponed for the period of negotiations between the countries on the issue.

On Thursday, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune discussed the dispute with UK Brexit Minister David Frost, who is expected to further negotiate on it with the European Commission in Brussels on Friday.