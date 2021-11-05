UrduPoint.com

UK Fishing Boat Previously Detained In France Returns To Homeland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

UK Fishing Boat Previously Detained in France Returns to Homeland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) A UK fishing vessel, which was detained by the French authorities at the port of Le Havre last week when caught fishing without a proper license, has returned to the United Kingdom, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

The ship was released on Wednesday and arrived at a port near Brighton in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident is the latest in a dispute between the nations over fishing rights. Last week, France said that it would impose sanctions on the United Kingdom over London's alleged refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal.

The implementation of sanctions was postponed for the period of negotiations between the countries on the issue.

On Thursday, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune discussed the dispute with UK Brexit Minister David Frost, who is expected to further negotiate on it with the European Commission in Brussels on Friday.

Related Topics

France Brussels London Le Havre David Brighton United Kingdom Brexit

Recent Stories

Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

26 minutes ago
 Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World J ..

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu D ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken to Host Ukraine Foreign Minister in Washin ..

Blinken to Host Ukraine Foreign Minister in Washington on November 10 - US State ..

26 minutes ago
 Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka T20 World Cup sco ..

Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka T20 World Cup scoreboard

26 minutes ago
 Egypt raises Suez Canal transit tolls

Egypt raises Suez Canal transit tolls

26 minutes ago
 Chalobah signs new Chelsea contract

Chalobah signs new Chelsea contract

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.