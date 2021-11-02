UrduPoint.com

UK Fishing Trawler Detained Off French Coast Still At Le Havre - Ship Owner

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Macduff Shellfish company, which owns a British vessel previously detained for allegedly fishing without a proper license off the French coast, on Tuesday dismissed reports that the ship was released from the port of Le Havre.

Earlier in the day, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky news that France had released the Cornelis Gert Jan vessel, which was escorted to the northern port last week.

"As far as we are aware the vessel remains held at Le Havre at least until the (court) hearing tomorrow," Andrew Brown, the company's head, told The Independent newspaper.

The hearing on Wednesday will determine the conditions under which the Cornelius Gert Jan will be released, the company added.

The incident is the latest in a dispute between the nations over fishing rights. Last week, France said that it would impose sanctions on the United Kingdom over London's alleged refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, but no progress was made.

