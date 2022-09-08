UrduPoint.com

UK Flag Lowered At Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 11:11 PM

The UK flags over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle have been lowered to half-staff after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The UK flags over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle have been lowered to half-staff after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, media reported.

According to Sky news, the national mourning period started and will likely last 10 days.

More Stories From World

