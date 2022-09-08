UK Flag Lowered At Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 11:11 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The UK flags over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle have been lowered to half-staff after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, media reported.
According to Sky news, the national mourning period started and will likely last 10 days.