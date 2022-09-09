UK Flag Lowered at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The UK flags over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle have been lowered to half-staff after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, media reported.

According to Sky News, the national mourning period started and will likely last 10 days.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, passed away at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96, making her eldest son, Charles, the new king of the United Kingdom.

UK newspaper The Independent reported on Wednesday that the Queen's coffin is expected to lie in rest for 24 hours at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. According to the report, people will be allowed into the cathedral to file past the coffin in about three days.

Sky news reported that the UK House of Commons will convene a meeting at 12 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) on Friday to allow lawmakers to pay tribute to the deceased queen. The session will last until 10 p.m. local time, according to the report.

In the meantime, many Britons gathered near Buckingham palace chanting "long live the King," Sky News reported.

Sky News reported that some 50 black cabs have lined up along the Mall in London, linking Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square, to honor Queen Elizabeth II.

The broadcaster also reported that police removed barriers at the gates of Balmoral Castle so that people could lay flowers.